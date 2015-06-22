City, county declare June 24 'Community Health Workers Day' Saturday, June 24 was a big day for some important members in our community. The Northern Texas Community Health Worker Resource Coalition along with several partners like the Community Health Center of Lubbock spent the day recognizing community health workers. More>>

Tips to save on your utility bill You have likely noticed that your utility bill has gone up as the temperatures continue to rise. "Every single year we see the largest increase in our customers electric consumption from May to June to July and as the summer temperatures really start to set in and they start to see their A/C units running full time," saird Matt Rose, Lubbock Power and Light Spokesman. Summer is the toughest season on your A/C system and if it is not maintained properly it can get eve... More>>

House Ag interested in funding research universities Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan said the House Ag Committee seems strongly interested in providing more money to many of the nation's research universities. The chancellor testified to the committee over funding included for agricultural research in the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations. More>>

United Way's Day of Caring encourages child literacy United Way's Day of Caring promoted the importance of literacy for children. More than 60 local volunteers read and provided children from the Lubbock area with books. More>>

California restricts travel to Texas, other states over LGBT laws SAN FRANCISCO - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced that California will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored travel to Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas based on discriminatory legislation enacted in each state. More>>

Blind faith: local woodworker creates art he can't see Allen Johnson, 75, has been a woodworker for more than 25 years. He's been blind for 40. FOX34's James Eppler with how he relies on his faith for his art. More>>

New details on synthetic marijuana bust Anthony Carter, the owner of Tobacco Road was accused of selling synthetic cannabinoids out of each of his three stores. According to the warrant, investigators found Carter with more than 18,000 grams of synthetics. More>>

Programs helping keep families 'cool' during the summer Most likely you're dreading the arrival of the electric bill. This kind of heat puts a wallop on the wallet. However, there are some programs available to help foot the bill over the next few months. More>>

Council addresses delays with Citizens Tower Citizens Tower has yet to start construction like council was expecting. The delays are due to council making sure it know exactly what the building will cost in the end. More>>

Lubbock ISD employees receive pay bump Lubbock ISD trustees approved a one percent raise for all district employees as part of the district's balanced budget, totaling more than $222 million. More>>

Critterfest strives to conserve species and wild habitats Critterfest is happening all weekend at the Science Spectrum. The event turns the spectrum into a giant petting zoo for the biggest event of the year. More>>

Car thefts on the rise during summer months With the summer weather heating up, car thefts are on the rise. The National Insurance Crime Bureau released their latest report on hot spots for vehicle thefts and Lubbock was ranked 37th nationwide per capita. More>>

Texas Tech chancellor testifies before ag committee Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan testified before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture in a full-committee public hearing on university research investments in the next farm bill Thursday morning in Washington, D.C. More>>

Judges affirm 'Making a Murderer' confession was coerced CHICAGO (AP) - A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison. More>>

Trump says he didn't tape of conversations with Comey WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director. More>>

South Plains mall keeping up with the changing retail landscape The future of shopping malls across the nation is questionable, with the constant growth of internet purchasing and how consumers buy their goods. More>>

INTERVIEW: Mayor Pope talks Senate Bill 2 and local construction Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope talked to FOX34 about Senator Charles Perry's spot on Texas Monthly's list of worst legislators, his position on Senate Bill 2, progress made on Citizens Tower, and CPAC. More>>

LFR honored with local BBQ A local business held a BBQ lunch for Lubbock firefighters."We at Resthaven wanted to do for our fire department," said Tom Jordan with Resthaven Funeral Home, "to honor what they do for our community and for their causes, the coats for kids and muscular dystrophy and so we're just doing this to give back to ou... More>>

LPD officers awarded new rank Sergeant Ryan Brumley was promoted to lieutenant. Corporal Korie Archambault, a homeless out reach officer, was moved to patrols as a seregeant. LPD K-9 Unit's Kody Nesbitt was promoted to corporal. More>>

CASA looking for summer volunteers CASA is hosting 101 informational sessions to discuss the need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA volunteer and how volunteers make an impact. More>>

TTU Chancellor shares a cup of joe with Congressman Arrington Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington sat down with Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan. It was part of the Cup of Joe with Jodey Facebook live series. More>>

Houston to join lawsuit against Texas 'sanctuary city' law HOUSTON (AP) - Houston city leaders have voted to join a lawsuit trying to halt a Texas law that would crack down on "sanctuary cities." More>>

Lubbock student has perfect score on STAAR test A Frenship ISD student reflecting very well his Terra Vista middle school and his educators with an exemplary score. More>>

SCOTUS strikes down ban on sex offender using social media A law restricting registered sex offenders from using social media in North Carolina has been struck down after the Supreme Court unanimously found it violates the legitimate exercise of First Amendment rights. More>>

Senator Perry makes the naughty list Lubbock State Senator Charles Perry was named to Texas Monthly's list of worst legislators for this session. Every biennium the magazine publishes a best and worst list without focusing on partisan issues. More>>

Two-car collision at the intersection of US 87 and County Road 7500 Megan Reels, 20, was traveling east on County Road 7500 when she failed to stop and crashed into Betty Atkinson, 60, who was traveling south on US 87 with a female minor in the passenger seat. More>>

Teens injured in overnight crash in stolen vehicle, 1 arrested Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators will shut down 58th Street between Avenue U and Avenue W tomorrow to continue their investigation into an early morning crash. More>>

5 things to watch for Tuesday West Carlisle EMS looking for answers In the realm of first responders, the time it takes to respond to an emergency matters. So, the latest protocol from emergency medical services in Lubbock County is somewhat confusing. If you need EMS care inside the Lubbock City limits, a city based UMC ambulance or fox unit will be dispatched even if a county based unit is closer. "In 1997 when Reese Air Force base closed, we got a request to start a first... More>>

Van attack on London Muslims suggests new polarization Tuesday, June 20, 2017 3:39 AM EDT Updated: Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque. More>>

Cuba rejects new US policy, saying pressure will not work Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 2:22 AM EDT Updated: Cuba's foreign minister rejects Trump's new policy toward island, saying 'we will never negotiate under pressure'. More>>

West Carlisle EMS looking for answers In the realm of first responders, the time it takes to respond to an emergency matters. More>>

Highly contagious dog flu hits major Texas cities As of June 15, Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab have diagnosed seven cases of the highly contagious dog flu across the state. More>>

Lubbock man jailed for punching six-week-old daughter A Lubbock man has been jailed and accused of punching his six-week-old baby. Matthew Liford, 18, is held on charges including injury to a child and prohibited sexual conduct with a relative. More>>

Lubbock man wanted for aggravated sexual assault in custody Thomas Ponce, 27, who was wanted for aggravated sexual assault, is now in custody. Ponce is jailed with a combined bond set at more than half a million dollars. More>>

Young Fathers Program provides teen dads lessons in childcare Parent Life's Young Fathers Program is mentoring and providing teen dads with parenting skills. The Young Fathers Program hopes to teach young parents the skills needed for raising a child and values to pass along to their children. More>>

Construction on Broadway makes way for bike lanes Some big changes are coming to Broadway. Crews began work on the city's complete streets. Traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two and will incorporate a two-way turn lane. More>>

Lubbock Juneteenth Celebration; a day of remembrance This year's Juneteenth Celebration left many Lubbock residents wanting more. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the Texas. More>>

TTU Accelerator Program helps startup seven new companies The Texas Tech Accelerator Program launched its new cohort startup taking on 7 new companies. These new startup companies received a $25,000 grant, gaining access to the Innovation Hub. More>>

Texas cities mark Juneteenth with parades, family events Communities across the state have celebrated Juneteenth with flags, food and historic remembrances of when Texas slaves learned they were free. More>>

Hotter next few days, weekend will be cooler You knew the break from the heat would end pretty soon. But the next break may not be too far away. Get the complete forecast here in the FOX34 Weather Blog. More>>

5 things to watch for Monday Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road LONDON (AP) - London police say one suspect has been detained in an apparent early-morning attack on worshippers standing outside a mosque. Police say incident has all the "hallmarks" of a terrorist" incident. Police said a suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and that no one else was found in the van. One man was killed and eight people were seriously injured. No end in sight to political di... More>>

No end in sight to political division Immediately after a gunman opened fire on a GOP baseball practice, the two parties united condemning the violence. More>>

Extreme heat dangerous for homeless in Lubbock If you are out in it for more than a few minutes, odds are you were dripping in sweat. More>>

The Latest: 150 gather at Minnesota park for Castile rally Saturday, June 17, 2017 8:28 PM EDT Updated: Authorities arrested 18 people during a protest over the acquittal of suburban Minneapolis police officer Geronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black driver. More>>

Trump administration: No final decision on DACA President Trump revoked another stagnant program, from the Obama era. DAPA, the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans, and lawful permanent residents, will not go into effect. More>>

Make-A-Wish Foundation sends eight-year-old to DisneyWorld The North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised eight-year-old Brennan Bartel with a trip to DisneyWorld. Brennan suffered from chronic kidney failure at birth requiring twelve surgeries and finally a transplant in October of last year. More>>

Summer temps bring danger of heat exhaustion and heatstroke According to the CDC, an average of nearly 600 people die from complications of extreme heat each year. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are caused by prolonged exposure to heat indexes reaching over 90 degrees or higher. More>>

LISD announces new board of trustees member The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees met in closed session this morning to interview five applicants for the open at-large seat on the Lubbock ISD board. More>>

Former Texas Tech student kidnapped at gunpoint faces his attacker in court On a late night in November 2015, Jordan Crowhurst was walking from his car to his dorm at Texas Tech when two men threatened him with a pistol. More>>

Lubbock Chamber supports proposed repeal of Persuader Rule The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce filed an official comment with the U.S. Department of Labor supporting a proposed rescission of the Persuader Rule regulations. More>>

Hobbs PD search for suspect in connection with break-in shooting Investigators in Hobbs are looking for the man that broke into a woman's apartment and shot her. Hobbs police said he broke into Ashley Thompson's apartment, near 1200 East Broadway then shot her. More>>

Official: Russian hackers targeted Dallas voter registration DALLAS (AP) - A top Texas elections official says Russian hackers attempted to access voter registration rolls in Dallas County before November's presidential election. More>>

The Latest: Trump sits by wounded Scalise's bedside Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 3:15 AM EDT Updated: President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game. More>>

SNAP program expected to see cuts under the new proposed budget The president's budget proposal lays out several budget cuts, one specifically would change the way the feds administer the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP). In the state of Texas about 3.7 million people benefit from SNAP. More>>

Life saving swim classes for children One in five drowning victims are children 14 years of age and younger. According to the CDC, drownings are responsible for even more deaths in children four and younger than any other cause except for birth defects. More>>

Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice WASHINGTON (AP) - The latest on probes into possible contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia (all times local): 8:35 p.m. The Washington Post is reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is now examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice. More>>

Lanier Law Firm ranked top five in the nation Firm founder Mark Lanier is ranked one of the seven "leading lawyers" in practice areas while the firm's Richard Meadow is recognized for his work in federal multi-district litigation. More>>

Sunset Church of Christ reaches out to the deaf community The church is hosting the 56th Annual National Deaf Christian Workshop. The week features 25 preachers from across the country to teach bible classes and give keynote addresses. More>>

Lubbock ISD announces new director of counseling Charlotte Sessom will replace Tammy Edmonson at the end of the month. Currently, Sessom is the coordinator of the Syron Martin Advanced Technology Center. More>>

Salvation Army 'Beat the Heat' campaign aims to keep vulnerable population cool With temperatures hovering in the triple digits this week, The Salvation Army of Lubbock is prepared to keep vulnerable populations safe and cool through their Beat the Heat campaign. More>>

Lubbock man pleads guilty in fentanyl conspiracy case LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock, Texas, man, Brian Landon Brown, 32, appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. and pleaded guilty to a federal offense stemming from his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas. More>>

2017 Parade of Homes The West Texas Home Builders Association hosts the 62nd Annual Parade of Homes June 10 - 25. The touring is available from 6-9 p.m. on the weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.. More>>

Guthrie veterinarian receives Golden Spur Award Dr. Glenn Blodgett is the resident veterinarian and manager of the Four Sixes Ranch Horse Division, and is recognized to be an industry leader in equine embryo transfer and artificial insemination. More>>

Suspect in connection with fatal hit and run indicted The Lubbock Grand Jury indicted a suspect arrested in connection to a hit and run that killed a man and hospitalized another. Raul Garibay III, 34, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death as well as misdemeanor traffic violations. More>>

Lubbock woman indicted for manslaughter after deadly collision Shani Laine Nichols, 32, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when she ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 34th Street and Indiana Avenue. More>>

Fire at Westridge Apartments deemed arson Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire officials determined the fire to be arson. LFR responded to a call at the Westridge Apartments on 1606 Elkhart Avenue. More>>

INTERVIEW: Burrows on plans for special session Lubbock State Rep. Dustin Burrows says he is ready to get back to work for a special session ordered by Gov. Abbott in July. He discussed some of the key issues on "Good Day Lubbock." More>>

American Diabetes Association hosts camp for children with diabetes American Diabetes Association hosts first-ever day camp for children and teens with diabetes in Lubbock. Parents are encouraged to register for Camp NoHiLo, it's June 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Campers will develop social skills, confidence, and... More>>

5 things to watch for Tuesday Construction incident in Amarillo causes delay in Lubbock LUBBOCK, Texas - The death of three members of an Amarillo road work crew will have an impact on construction efforts in Lubbock. Three J Lee Milligan construction workers were killed and two were taken to the hospital after a trailer separated from the back of a pickup, slamming into the crew. "Our contractor that was involved in the incident in Amarillo this weekend is our contractor for the South ... More>>

Tips for protecting against insect bits or stings Insects are a part of nature, most bites or stings result in mild, local reactions. However, some are more serious. Ticks can infect their hosts with Lyme disease and mosquitoes can transmit West Nile or Zika. The warmer temperatures of late spring and summer mean... More>>

Construction incident in Amarillo causes delay in Lubbock The death of three members of an Amarillo road work crew will have an impact on construction efforts in Lubbock. Three J Lee Milligan construction workers were killed and two were taken to the hospital after a trailer separated from the back of a pickup, slamming into the crew. More>>

Texas Boys Ranch hosting meeting for potential foster parents Texas Boys Ranch is looking to find foster homes for children in their care There are currently 400 foster kids in Lubbock County and over 1,000 in region one from Lubbock to the panhandle. More>>

3 Amarillo highway workers killed when hit by trailer AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Three workers on a road paving crew on an Amarillo interstate are dead and two others were hurt after a trailer separated from the back of a pickup truck and slammed into them. More>>

Nationwide birth control recall The Food and Drug Administration announces a nationwide birth control pill recall. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says its Mibelas 24 FE products were... More>>

5 things to watch for Monday Fentanyl conspirators sentenced in federal court LUBBOCK - Two of the defendants in the drug operation that was in the works for years learned their fate in federal court Friday. Police report the fentanyl bust from October 2016 was vital in decreasing the amount of the super opiate in Lubbock County. Fentanyl conspirators Sidney Lanier, 36, and Jamie Robertson, 32, were both sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings. Lanier, who pleaded guilty in February to ... More>>

Texas mulls non-jail options for those who can't pay fines Monday, June 12, 2017 12:18 AM EDT Updated: Texas, the state that locks up the most people for their inability to pay traffic tickets and fines, is fighting to buck that trend. More>>

The AP interviewed Mildred Loving, who never wanted fame Sunday, June 11, 2017 7:45 PM EDT Updated: AP WAS THERE: Reporters no longer beat a path to the modest white house just over the Caroline County border _ and that's fine with its owner, a soft-spoken 67-year-old who never wanted the fame that her marriage brought her. More>>

Man sentenced for interfering with commercial flight crew LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A man who disrupted an American Airlines flight from the Los Angeles area, forcing it to make an unscheduled landing in Lubbock, Texas, has been sentenced to 36 months in federal custody. More>>

2017 Summer Stampede Art & Gear Show National Ranching Heritage Center hosts Western Art and Gear Show June 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase art pieces and meet the artists. Dinner on the patio is at 7 p.m. and swing dancing starts at 8. A limited number of tickets are available for the show and must be purchased in advance either... More>>

President announces FBI Director nominee President Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director. More>>

US contractor arrested after leak of Russia hacking report Photo: Reality Winner / Facebook WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal contractor has been arrested following the leak of a classified intelligence report that suggests Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election. More>>

Pregnancy risks for women over 40 The number of teens giving birth continues to plummet in the US, according to The Journal of Pediatrics. but births among women over 40 are climbing. Another study indicates that, for older mothers, pregnancy can come with some potential health risks. New research published in the journal "Public Library of Science Medicine" looked at the ways age affects the health of pregnant women. The study found that pregnant women over 40 faced a much higher risk of developing li... More>>

5 things to watch for Tuesday Suddenlink customers: make sure you're ready for change today If you watch FOX34 on Suddenlink, your channel lineup will change today (6/6/17). There will no longer be separate channels for FOX34 on SD and HD. FOX34 will be on Suddenlink channel 10. Here are other channel positions starting Tuesday: 3 MeTV Lubbock 4 Lubbock CW 6 My Lubbock TV 9 FOX34 News Now 10 FOX34 15 Telemundo Lubbock All Suddenlink customers must now have a set-top bo... More>>

Covenant Health offers mobile mammography screenings Covenant Health offers Mobile Mammography Screenings throughout West Texas. Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer. To further Covenant mission of healthy communities, the Arrington Comprehensive Breast Center’s Mobile Mammography exam unit will be providing mammography screening services throughout West Texas.. More>>

Angie's List Tip: Maintaining your bike Whether it’s the gas savings or health benefits, millions ride their bike to work each day, and a flat tire or broken chain can be a real problem. Whether you use it to make your way to work, or just enjoy a leisurely ride, your bike needs regular maintenance to keep it on the road. “If you invest in a nice bike, you want to also maintain it. You should think about it like your car,” Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks says. “You do regular oil chang... More>>