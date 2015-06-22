A Pakistani official says more than 100 people have been killed after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames. More>>
Umar Mulinde grew up a Muslim in Uganda like so many of his fellow countrymen.
Two new places officially opened its doors Saturday, including a Lubbock barber shop that aims to make people nostalgic.
Two county commissioners said they intend to help resolve residents' concerns over EMS services outside of the Lubbock city limits at a town hall-style meeting Friday night, held by the West Carlisle EMS/Fire chief.
Saturday, June 24 was a big day for some important members in our community. The Northern Texas Community Health Worker Resource Coalition along with several partners like the Community Health Center of Lubbock spent the day recognizing community health workers.
You have likely noticed that your utility bill has gone up as the temperatures continue to rise. "Every single year we see the largest increase in our customers electric consumption from May to June to July and as the summer temperatures really start to set in and they start to see their A/C units running full time," saird Matt Rose, Lubbock Power and Light Spokesman. Summer is the toughest season on your A/C system and if it is not maintained properly it can get eve... More>>
President Trump signed a new law that he said fulfills the nation's promise to its veterans.
Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan said the House Ag Committee seems strongly interested in providing more money to many of the nation's research universities. The chancellor testified to the committee over funding included for agricultural research in the upcoming Farm Bill negotiations.
United Way's Day of Caring promoted the importance of literacy for children. More than 60 local volunteers read and provided children from the Lubbock area with books.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl missing from Brewster County, in Southwest Texas.
SAN FRANCISCO - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced that California will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored travel to Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas based on discriminatory legislation enacted in each state.
Five things to watch for Friday
Allen Johnson, 75, has been a woodworker for more than 25 years. He's been blind for 40. FOX34's James Eppler with how he relies on his faith for his art.
Anthony Carter, the owner of Tobacco Road was accused of selling synthetic cannabinoids out of each of his three stores. According to the warrant, investigators found Carter with more than 18,000 grams of synthetics.
Most likely you're dreading the arrival of the electric bill. This kind of heat puts a wallop on the wallet. However, there are some programs available to help foot the bill over the next few months.
Citizens Tower has yet to start construction like council was expecting. The delays are due to council making sure it know exactly what the building will cost in the end.
Lubbock ISD trustees approved a one percent raise for all district employees as part of the district's balanced budget, totaling more than $222 million.
Critterfest is happening all weekend at the Science Spectrum. The event turns the spectrum into a giant petting zoo for the biggest event of the year.
With the summer weather heating up, car thefts are on the rise. The National Insurance Crime Bureau released their latest report on hot spots for vehicle thefts and Lubbock was ranked 37th nationwide per capita.
Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan testified before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture in a full-committee public hearing on university research investments in the next farm bill Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.
CHICAGO (AP) - A three-judge federal appeals panel has affirmed that a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Senate Republicans' health care bill (all times local):
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director.
5 things to watch for Thursday
The future of shopping malls across the nation is questionable, with the constant growth of internet purchasing and how consumers buy their goods.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope talked to FOX34 about Senator Charles Perry's spot on Texas Monthly's list of worst legislators, his position on Senate Bill 2, progress made on Citizens Tower, and CPAC.
A local business held a BBQ lunch for Lubbock firefighters."We at Resthaven wanted to do for our fire department," said Tom Jordan with Resthaven Funeral Home, "to honor what they do for our community and for their causes, the coats for kids and muscular dystrophy and so we're just doing this to give back to ou...
The South Plains Food Bank received a donation of 50,000 pounds of potatoes.
Sergeant Ryan Brumley was promoted to lieutenant. Corporal Korie Archambault, a homeless out reach officer, was moved to patrols as a seregeant. LPD K-9 Unit's Kody Nesbitt was promoted to corporal.
CASA is hosting 101 informational sessions to discuss the need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA volunteer and how volunteers make an impact.
Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington sat down with Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan. It was part of the Cup of Joe with Jodey Facebook live series.
The Lubbock Challenger Little League is celebrating the end of its season.
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston city leaders have voted to join a lawsuit trying to halt a Texas law that would crack down on "sanctuary cities."
"It Comes at Night" is a movie that sneaks up on you. FOX34's James Eppler has the review.
Five things to watch for Wednesday
A Frenship ISD student reflecting very well his Terra Vista middle school and his educators with an exemplary score.
If your college student hasn't left the nest, it may be time to cut them off.
A law restricting registered sex offenders from using social media in North Carolina has been struck down after the Supreme Court unanimously found it violates the legitimate exercise of First Amendment rights.
Lubbock State Senator Charles Perry was named to Texas Monthly's list of worst legislators for this session. Every biennium the magazine publishes a best and worst list without focusing on partisan issues.
Megan Reels, 20, was traveling east on County Road 7500 when she failed to stop and crashed into Betty Atkinson, 60, who was traveling south on US 87 with a female minor in the passenger seat.
Texas Tech System Chancellor Robert Duncan will be testifying in front of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture.
The Red, White & Moo Freedom Parade & Milk Fest, along with various other activities, will be held on Tuesday, July 4th at the Courthouse Lawn in downtown Plainview.
Work will take place weather permitting. Construction is anticipated to wrap-up in late-September 2017.
Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators will shut down 58th Street between Avenue U and Avenue W tomorrow to continue their investigation into an early morning crash.
The New Mexico State Police is currently investigating a twenty-five vehicle pile-up crash scene on Interstate 10 at mile marker 11 westbound.
West Carlisle EMS looking for answers In the realm of first responders, the time it takes to respond to an emergency matters. So, the latest protocol from emergency medical services in Lubbock County is somewhat confusing. If you need EMS care inside the Lubbock City limits, a city based UMC ambulance or fox unit will be dispatched even if a county based unit is closer. "In 1997 when Reese Air Force base closed, we got a request to start a first...
Police in London are calling for calm after a driver plowed into a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside a north London mosque. More>>
Cuba's foreign minister rejects Trump's new policy toward island, saying 'we will never negotiate under pressure'. More>>
In the realm of first responders, the time it takes to respond to an emergency matters.
As of June 15, Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab have diagnosed seven cases of the highly contagious dog flu across the state.
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. More>>
A Lubbock man has been jailed and accused of punching his six-week-old baby. Matthew Liford, 18, is held on charges including injury to a child and prohibited sexual conduct with a relative.
Thomas Ponce, 27, who was wanted for aggravated sexual assault, is now in custody. Ponce is jailed with a combined bond set at more than half a million dollars.
Parent Life's Young Fathers Program is mentoring and providing teen dads with parenting skills. The Young Fathers Program hopes to teach young parents the skills needed for raising a child and values to pass along to their children.
Some big changes are coming to Broadway. Crews began work on the city's complete streets. Traffic will be reduced from four lanes to two and will incorporate a two-way turn lane.
This year's Juneteenth Celebration left many Lubbock residents wanting more. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the Texas.
The Texas Tech Accelerator Program launched its new cohort startup taking on 7 new companies. These new startup companies received a $25,000 grant, gaining access to the Innovation Hub.
Communities across the state have celebrated Juneteenth with flags, food and historic remembrances of when Texas slaves learned they were free.
George P. Bush is seeking re-election as Texas land commissioner next year.
You knew the break from the heat would end pretty soon. But the next break may not be too far away. Get the complete forecast here in the FOX34 Weather Blog.
Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road LONDON (AP) - London police say one suspect has been detained in an apparent early-morning attack on worshippers standing outside a mosque. Police say incident has all the "hallmarks" of a terrorist" incident. Police said a suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and that no one else was found in the van. One man was killed and eight people were seriously injured. No end in sight to political di...
Immediately after a gunman opened fire on a GOP baseball practice, the two parties united condemning the violence.
If you are out in it for more than a few minutes, odds are you were dripping in sweat.
Authorities arrested 18 people during a protest over the acquittal of suburban Minneapolis police officer Geronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black driver. More>>
Lubbock's climate and overpopulation of stray non-vaccinated dogs provides the perfect breeding grounds for an intense Parvovirus outbreak.
President Trump revoked another stagnant program, from the Obama era. DAPA, the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans, and lawful permanent residents, will not go into effect.
The North Texas Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised eight-year-old Brennan Bartel with a trip to DisneyWorld. Brennan suffered from chronic kidney failure at birth requiring twelve surgeries and finally a transplant in October of last year.
According to the CDC, an average of nearly 600 people die from complications of extreme heat each year. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke are caused by prolonged exposure to heat indexes reaching over 90 degrees or higher.
The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees met in closed session this morning to interview five applicants for the open at-large seat on the Lubbock ISD board.
Five new movies arrive in Lubbock theaters this weekend including the return to a popular Disney/Pixar franchise.
A man suspected of killing three family members and two others has been arrested in New Mexico.
On a late night in November 2015, Jordan Crowhurst was walking from his car to his dorm at Texas Tech when two men threatened him with a pistol.
The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce filed an official comment with the U.S. Department of Labor supporting a proposed rescission of the Persuader Rule regulations.
Investigators in Hobbs are looking for the man that broke into a woman's apartment and shot her. Hobbs police said he broke into Ashley Thompson's apartment, near 1200 East Broadway then shot her.
A jury has sentenced a defendant to life in prison for stabbing a woman to death in 2015.
ERIN, Wis. (AP) - Operator says a blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down, condition of pilot uncertain.
DALLAS (AP) - A top Texas elections official says Russian hackers attempted to access voter registration rolls in Dallas County before November's presidential election.
President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game. More>>
The president's budget proposal lays out several budget cuts, one specifically would change the way the feds administer the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP). In the state of Texas about 3.7 million people benefit from SNAP.
One in five drowning victims are children 14 years of age and younger. According to the CDC, drownings are responsible for even more deaths in children four and younger than any other cause except for birth defects.
Zack Barth, 24, served retired Congressman Randy Neugebauer for six months as a policy assistant in Washington.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The latest on probes into possible contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russia (all times local): 8:35 p.m. The Washington Post is reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is now examining whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct justice.
Firm founder Mark Lanier is ranked one of the seven "leading lawyers" in practice areas while the firm's Richard Meadow is recognized for his work in federal multi-district litigation.
The church is hosting the 56th Annual National Deaf Christian Workshop. The week features 25 preachers from across the country to teach bible classes and give keynote addresses.
Charlotte Sessom will replace Tammy Edmonson at the end of the month. Currently, Sessom is the coordinator of the Syron Martin Advanced Technology Center.
A Lubbock man was charged with several felonies, including human trafficking, in Hobbs, New Mexico overnight.
Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. More>>
With temperatures hovering in the triple digits this week, The Salvation Army of Lubbock is prepared to keep vulnerable populations safe and cool through their Beat the Heat campaign.
Rep. Jodey Arrington has issued a statement following a shooting at a GOP baseball team practice in Virginia.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock, Texas, man, Brian Landon Brown, 32, appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant Jr. and pleaded guilty to a federal offense stemming from his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.
The West Texas Home Builders Association hosts the 62nd Annual Parade of Homes June 10 - 25. The touring is available from 6-9 p.m. on the weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays..
United Family Registered Dietitian, Breanda Duby, shares a quick and easy, down home southern recipe.
Need some ideas for Father's Day? We spoke with Ron Grimm, the Business Manager of Tailored Clothing at Dillard's who has just the thing.
Lubbock's population is up 22,993 people, nearly 10 percent, since 2010. It is expected to cross the 300,000 mark by 2040.
Dr. Glenn Blodgett is the resident veterinarian and manager of the Four Sixes Ranch Horse Division, and is recognized to be an industry leader in equine embryo transfer and artificial insemination.
The Lubbock Grand Jury indicted a suspect arrested in connection to a hit and run that killed a man and hospitalized another. Raul Garibay III, 34, was charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death as well as misdemeanor traffic violations.
Shani Laine Nichols, 32, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when she ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 34th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire officials determined the fire to be arson. LFR responded to a call at the Westridge Apartments on 1606 Elkhart Avenue.
Lubbock State Rep. Dustin Burrows says he is ready to get back to work for a special session ordered by Gov. Abbott in July. He discussed some of the key issues on "Good Day Lubbock."
American Diabetes Association hosts first-ever day camp for children and teens with diabetes in Lubbock. Parents are encouraged to register for Camp NoHiLo, it's June 26-29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Campers will develop social skills, confidence, and...
Construction incident in Amarillo causes delay in Lubbock LUBBOCK, Texas - The death of three members of an Amarillo road work crew will have an impact on construction efforts in Lubbock. Three J Lee Milligan construction workers were killed and two were taken to the hospital after a trailer separated from the back of a pickup, slamming into the crew. "Our contractor that was involved in the incident in Amarillo this weekend is our contractor for the South ...
Insects are a part of nature, most bites or stings result in mild, local reactions. However, some are more serious. Ticks can infect their hosts with Lyme disease and mosquitoes can transmit West Nile or Zika. The warmer temperatures of late spring and summer mean...
The death of three members of an Amarillo road work crew will have an impact on construction efforts in Lubbock. Three J Lee Milligan construction workers were killed and two were taken to the hospital after a trailer separated from the back of a pickup, slamming into the crew.
Texas Boys Ranch is looking to find foster homes for children in their care There are currently 400 foster kids in Lubbock County and over 1,000 in region one from Lubbock to the panhandle.
Texas Tech University's world renowned reputation as a top university continues to grow.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a 2018-2019 state budget worth around $217 billion, but vetoed about $120 million in planned expenditures.
Bobbie Ray “Rip” Griffin, a prominent Lubbock businessman and local philanthropist, passed at the age of eighty seven.
SEATTLE (AP) - Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
With "The Mummy," Universal is launching its "Dark Universe," which will be remakes featuring its classic Universal Monsters. FOX34's James Eppler says it's not going well so far.
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Three workers on a road paving crew on an Amarillo interstate are dead and two others were hurt after a trailer separated from the back of a pickup truck and slammed into them.
The Food and Drug Administration announces a nationwide birth control pill recall. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says its Mibelas 24 FE products were...
Fentanyl conspirators sentenced in federal court LUBBOCK - Two of the defendants in the drug operation that was in the works for years learned their fate in federal court Friday. Police report the fentanyl bust from October 2016 was vital in decreasing the amount of the super opiate in Lubbock County. Fentanyl conspirators Sidney Lanier, 36, and Jamie Robertson, 32, were both sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings. Lanier, who pleaded guilty in February to ...
Texas, the state that locks up the most people for their inability to pay traffic tickets and fines, is fighting to buck that trend. More>>
AP WAS THERE: Reporters no longer beat a path to the modest white house just over the Caroline County border _ and that's fine with its owner, a soft-spoken 67-year-old who never wanted the fame that her marriage brought her. More>>
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A man who disrupted an American Airlines flight from the Los Angeles area, forcing it to make an unscheduled landing in Lubbock, Texas, has been sentenced to 36 months in federal custody.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on developments involving fired FBI Director James Comey (all times EDT):
National Ranching Heritage Center hosts Western Art and Gear Show June 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase art pieces and meet the artists. Dinner on the patio is at 7 p.m. and swing dancing starts at 8. A limited number of tickets are available for the show and must be purchased in advance either...
President Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal contractor has been arrested following the leak of a classified intelligence report that suggests Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year’s presidential election.
The number of teens giving birth continues to plummet in the US, according to The Journal of Pediatrics. but births among women over 40 are climbing. Another study indicates that, for older mothers, pregnancy can come with some potential health risks. New research published in the journal "Public Library of Science Medicine" looked at the ways age affects the health of pregnant women. The study found that pregnant women over 40 faced a much higher risk of developing li... More>>
Suddenlink customers: make sure you're ready for change today If you watch FOX34 on Suddenlink, your channel lineup will change today (6/6/17). There will no longer be separate channels for FOX34 on SD and HD. FOX34 will be on Suddenlink channel 10. Here are other channel positions starting Tuesday: 3 MeTV Lubbock 4 Lubbock CW 6 My Lubbock TV 9 FOX34 News Now 10 FOX34 15 Telemundo Lubbock All Suddenlink customers must now have a set-top bo...
Covenant Health offers Mobile Mammography Screenings throughout West Texas. Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer. To further Covenant mission of healthy communities, the Arrington Comprehensive Breast Center’s Mobile Mammography exam unit will be providing mammography screening services throughout West Texas..
Whether it’s the gas savings or health benefits, millions ride their bike to work each day, and a flat tire or broken chain can be a real problem. Whether you use it to make your way to work, or just enjoy a leisurely ride, your bike needs regular maintenance to keep it on the road. “If you invest in a nice bike, you want to also maintain it. You should think about it like your car,” Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks says. “You do regular oil chang... More>>
Josh Jung and Tanner Gardner each homered for Tech in the loss. The Red Raiders will take on the Bearkats in the 2017 NCAA Lubbock Regional championship game Monday at 2 p.m.
Tra'shun Thomas was born with an incurable disease, and though he faces his own struggles... He's helping others in similar situations.
Shin Soo Choo Adrian Beltre, and Drew Robinson, in his major league debut, homered as the rangers jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held off the Yankees rally to take their 3 game series.
Trey Culver, JaCorian Duffield and Bradley Adkins claimed top-10 finishes in the high jump Duffield led the pack with a sixth-place finish with a final height of 2.21m/7-3.Culver and Adkins followed with No. 8 and No. 10 finishes at a best-bar of 2.16m/7-1.
George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis hit home runs and the Houston Astros wrapped up their road trip, 6-1 on this swing and improved to a major league-best 29-9 on the road.
Elvis Andrus had a pair of run-scoring hits for Texas, which has won 10 of 15.
McCullers allowed one run on four hits in five-plus innings.
